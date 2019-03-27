The Pentagon’s south parking lot is in line for a full overhaul

The Pentagon’s south parking lot is in line to see some big changes over the next few years, with a focus on making the area safer and easier to navigate. The Army Corps of Engineers…

The Pentagon’s south parking lot is in line to see some big changes over the next few years, with a focus on making the area safer and easier to navigate.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently in the planning phases for the project, and just invited contractors to submit letters of interest for the effort earlier this month.

The entire area has been a construction zone for months, as Transurban Group works to add new high occupancy toll lanes on Interstate 395, and the Pentagon parking overhaul is designed to move in tandem with that work. Primarily, the construction will include the addition of new pedestrian safety features, as well as changes to help buses and ride-share drivers navigate the parking lot more smoothly.

“This Pentagon project is in response to concerns regarding pedestrian and vehicular safety, inefficient traffic flow, antiquated design, poor circulation, security concerns and a lack of sustainable features in the [area],” Sarah Lazo, a spokeswoman for the…