The National Law Enforcement Museum came up short in its first quarter. Congress might throw it a coin.

A bill introduced Monday in the House of Representatives would create a minted coin commemorating the opening of the National Law Enforcement Museum, which reportedly has been struggling to meet visitor expectation since opening in October.

The National Law Enforcement Museum Commemorative Coin Act calls for the Secretary of Treasury to produce up to 50,000 $5 gold coins with a $35 surcharge; 400,000 $1 silver coins with a $10 surcharge; and 750,000 half-dollar clad coins with a $5 surcharge. The price for each coin combines the face value plus the surcharge and the cost of design and minting.

All of the money from the surcharges received by the secretary from the coin sale would go to the National Law Enforcement Museum Fund Inc. — the nonprofit supporting the struggling museum — to fund educational and outreach programs and exhibits.

The bill’s introduction follows a recent Bloomberg report that the museum has been struggling to pay back bonds it took out in 2016. Robyn Small,…