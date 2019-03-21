The Madison hotel completes $4M renovation inspired by Dolley Madison

The Madison Downtown Washington, D.C., has completed its $4 million renovation, and from its new cocktail lounge, the Hilton hotel is raising its glass to Dolley Madison, the inspiration for the transformation. The former First…

The Madison Downtown Washington, D.C., has completed its $4 million renovation, and from its new cocktail lounge, the Hilton hotel is raising its glass to Dolley Madison, the inspiration for the transformation.

The former First Lady’s namesake cocktail lounge Lady M, for instance, toasts to her famous gatherings with colorful drinks, farm-to-table small plates, a bourbon library and a design “inspired by the dazzling living room of the Madison White House era.” Though Lady M won’t be transporting guests back in time to Dolley Madison’s soirees, the 720-square-foot lounge will offer signature cocktails and rotating craft beer handles.

Adjacent to Lady M, the 2,240-square-feet lobby features a glass partition with the same pattern found on Dolley Madison’s fine china. It, too, was inspired by the White House, circa 1801.

The project also added a grab-and-go market open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Gettys Group designed the project. “Our goal was to give a more expansive…