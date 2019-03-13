The Ins and Outs of Overdraft Protection

When you open a new checking account, you’ll have the option to sign up for overdraft protection. Bank representatives often tout the service as a way to keep your account balance from going into the…

When you open a new checking account, you’ll have the option to sign up for overdraft protection. Bank representatives often tout the service as a way to keep your account balance from going into the negative, but this type of protection comes at a cost. To decide whether overdraft protection is right for you, brush up on the pros and cons and associated fees, and consider other available options.

What Is an Overdraft?

An overdraft occurs when you attempt to use a credit card, write a check or withdraw an amount from your bank account, but the transaction cannot be completed because you lack sufficient funds. Depending on the institution, an overdraft transaction may be processed or it could be rejected. Either way, there is typically a fee involved in the process.

According to a Dec. 2018 overdraft survey from the economic research firm Moebs Services, the median overdraft fee, also known as nonsufficient fund, or NSF, was $32 at banks and $30 at credit unions. Some institutions will charge an unlimited number of NSF fees, but most limit them to no more than seven per day.

If an account remains with a negative balance for an extended period, additional fees may be charged. Based on a bank’s fee schedule, these can be charged daily, each fee day or weekly. Extended overdraft fees can equal out to as much as $10 per day at some institutions.

What Is Overdraft Protection?

Overdraft protection serves a dual purpose. It can reduce fees and ensure a transaction won’t be rejected. “The point of overdraft protection is to prevent an embarrassing situation,” says Lindsay Saling, retail strategy team lead with the bank Bryn Mawr Trust.

Those who have signed up for the service don’t have to worry about being told by a clerk that their card was declined. What’s more, they may pay a significantly lower fee than the typical NSF fee. For instance, at Bryn Mawr Trust, the fee is $37 if an account goes negative, but drops to $12 for those who use overdraft protection to transfer money and keep their account balance positive.

Fees at other banks vary. For instance, overdraft transfers at Bank of America are also $12 unless the transferred amount is less than $1. In that case, the transfer is free. Those without overdraft protection pay $35 for overdraft transactions at the bank. At Chase, there is no cost for overdraft transfers, however, there may be a $5 savings withdrawal limit fee if more than six withdrawals or transfers from a savings account are made in one month. If there isn’t enough in a linked account to cover the overdraft amount, the fee is $34.

How Overdraft Protection Works

Banks and credit unions offer overdraft protection in several ways, says Jeannie DeCarlo, assistant vice president of electronic payments and account solutions for Affinity Credit Union. Some may pull money from a linked account, like a personal savings account, to cover the amount of the overdraft transaction, while other institutions extend a line of credit that can be used as needed.

And at some institutions, these methods may be combined. For instance, a linked bank account may be accessed first to cover an overdraft transaction. If there are insufficient funds in that account, a line of credit may be used instead. Since each bank and credit union creates their own overdraft protection policies, it’s important to understand how they work before opting in.

“Some financial institutions offer a flat overdraft limit to all participants,” DeCarlo says. “This can place a member in a situation where they are unable to repay.” Rather than offering a set line of credit, such as $750 to all members, Affinity Credit Union provides customized overdraft protection limits based on a person’s financial profile.

How Much Does Overdraft Protection Cost?

The cost of overdraft protection can depend on several variables, including the type of institution you use and how much banking you do with the institution. In 2018, average overdraft transfer fees ranged from $3.64 for credit unions to $12.30 for major national banks, according to findings from the finance services company Kasasa. Some banks and credit unions may offer free overdraft transfers to members who meet criteria such as using their account for direct deposit or maintaining a certain minimum balance. Money being transferred from a line of credit may also be subject to interest charges.

While NSF fees may be charged for each transaction, Saling notes institutions such as Bryn Mawr Trust only charge one transfer fee. Their system will automatically total all incoming overdrafts and initiate one transfer to cover the entire amount.

Alternatives to Overdraft Protection

Consumers can proactively transfer money between accounts without any charge. However, Saling cautions that federal regulations limit people to six transfers from savings accounts each month.

The problem with this approach is that it is often difficult for consumers to anticipate when their account will become overdrawn, says Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave, an app that offers an alternative to overdraft fees. For $1 a month, Dave will sync to a user’s account, analyze spending patterns and provide alerts when an account is in danger of going negative.

If a person can’t come up with the cash to cover the expected shortfall, Dave will provide an advance of up to $75. The advanced money can then be paid back automatically or manually. There is no cost to receive the cash advance from Dave, though members can pay a voluntary zero to 15 percent fee, depending on what they think is fair. “When users do give us those optional fees, we plant a tree for every percentage we receive,” Wilk says.

Dave currently works with 14,000 banks nationwide, and 2 million people use the app. Wilk says the median user saves $500 a year on overdraft fees.

Another option is to use an online bank such as Chime or Simple that does not charge overdraft fees. These accounts won’t charge you if your account goes negative, and they try to minimize the possibility by declining any transaction for which you have insufficient funds. That means you don’t have to worry about paying a hefty NSF fund, but you could find yourself embarrassed when a clerk tells in the checkout lane that your card won’t go through.

Update 03/14/19: This article was originally published on January 27, 2015, and has been updated with new information.