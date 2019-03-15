The Inn at Little Washington’s Patrick O’Connell receives big honor from Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation isn’t shying away from feting Washington-area chefs and restaurants. The nonprofit culinary organization announced Thursday that Patrick O’Connell, the chef and owner of prestigious restaurant The Inn at Little Washington, will…

The nonprofit culinary organization announced Thursday that Patrick O’Connell, the chef and owner of prestigious restaurant The Inn at Little Washington, will receive the foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

O’Connell’s honor comes a year after Greater Washington restaurateur José Andrés received the foundation’s Humanitarian Award for his work feeding millions in the aftermath of natural disasters. Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, the longtime Dupont Circle favorite, is also being honored this year as a recipient of the foundation’s America’s Classics Award, which spotlights local restaurants that offer excellent culinary experiences and also reflect the character of their communities.

The foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually to a person in the culinary industry whose body of work has had “a positive and long-lasting impact on…