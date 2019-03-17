Kathy was 60 years old when her husband left her for another woman. It seemed a fate too cruel to be true. She’d dedicated her entire adult life to her family, only working briefly as…

Kathy was 60 years old when her husband left her for another woman. It seemed a fate too cruel to be true. She’d dedicated her entire adult life to her family, only working briefly as a teacher once the kids were grown. And now, after 33 years of marriage, she was alone.

When she came to Sonya Ranker, a certified divorce financial analyst and certified financial planner at Questmont Strategic Wealth Advisors, Kathy (who requested to have her real name excluded from this story) broke down crying in the middle of their meeting. Like so many women going through major life transitions, she struggled to come to grips with the new turn her life had taken.

“Women have this idea in their mind of what their life is and what it’ll look like in the future, and whether it’s divorce or becoming widowed, that vision has been shattered,” Ranker says. “Their life is no longer what they thought it was going to be. Now they have to mourn for that life while starting fresh on the new one.”

The financial industry has given these women — women whose lives have been upended by events often beyond their control — a name: They call them “women in transition.” And mourning the loss of their former life is only the start of the challenges women in transition face.

The financial challenges of women in transition. Nearly two-thirds of women between the ages of 40 and 79 have experienced a major financial transition, according to AARP. These transitions range from marriage to divorce to widowhood; from getting that first job to retirement or (heaven forbid) losing a job. Sending your children off to college can be as big of a financial transition as giving birth to your first. Likewise, decided to sell the family home often comes with more financial anxiety than buying.

Men face these transitions, too, but women, with their longer life expectancies, are more likely to experience them alone. Today, 99 percent of women will be financially responsible for themselves or their families at some point, according to Wi$eUp, a financial education program for Generation X and Y women.

Couple this with the fact that the majority of married women still leave investment decisions to their husbands, and it’s easy to see how women in transition often find themselves navigating a dark, unfamiliar place with no flashlight or compass when it comes to their finances post-transition.

Divorce and widowhood hit women harder than men. A study by the Government Accountability Office found that women’s household income fell by 41 percent after divorce compared to a 23 percent decline for men. Widows faced similar perils with household income dropping by 15 percent more than for widowers.

Part of the reason is the three largest sources of retirement income for U.S. retirees, social security, pensions, and earnings, all favor men, whose higher and more consistent earnings during their working years provide for greater retirement benefits and income.

Women face an uphill financial battle to and through retirement: “We have to make our money last longer and we’re likely to have less of it because we earn less and are still the ones more likely to take breaks to care for kids and parents,” says Jean Chatzky, author of “Women With Money” and founder of HerMoney.com. The solution: Save more and earlier.

But this is easier said than done, especially for mothers. “I’ve yet to meet a parent who can (prioritize saving for retirement over college) without feeling a terrible sense of responsibility to do something for their children as well,” Chatzky says.

She proposes a compromise of aiming to save one-third of your child’s tuition before college and then easing off retirement contributions or borrowing to make up the difference while they’re in school. This way you can continue to save for retirement during those crucial early years (a dollar saved today is worth more than a dollar saved tomorrow), and still help your child with college.

Be rational, not emotional. The biggest challenge for women in transition that Ranker sees is what to do with the family home, both in retirement or following divorce. “The house is one of the bigger assets in a property settlement, but it’s not money you can use to live on because you’re living in it,” she says. If you give up other marital assets in divorce settlements because you want to keep the house, you “handicap yourself financially.”

Parting with a family home is a fraught transition even when there’s no divorce prompting it. Cathy Curtis, a certified financial planner and founder of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California, recently helped an 80-year-old client face the facts of her own home when she broke her leg falling on a steep hill in San Francisco. On crutches, she saw her beloved, hilltop home with its slew of stairs in a new light.

“She could see the point where she wasn’t going to be able to climb them,” Curtis says. “We did a cost analysis on renovating to make it livable in her older age versus moving.”

Moving won out, but not without both financial and emotional costs. “I’ve had many emotional conversations with women in transition about when to (sell) and the challenge of the stuff they’ve accumulated over the years,” Curtis says. It can be hard to separate the financial reality from the emotional attachment.

Financial planning for women in transition. For women in transition, “having someone who is removed from the emotional tangle and can help provide sound guidance is so important,” Ranker says.

You can find a local financial advisor online using U.S. News & World Report’s Financial Advisor Finder. The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and CFP Board websites offer similar services. Or you could take your search offline by asking friends and colleagues for recommendations.

“My litmus test for a financial advisor is: Do they listen more than they talk?” Chatzky says. “Because if they’re not listening to what you say, then they’re not learning about your financial life and are just giving you cookie cutter solutions.”

Before working with any advisor, verify their credentials and background on brokercheck.com or adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Finding a new tomorrow after a major transition. When Kathy returned to Ranker’s office a year later, “she was smiling, hugging my entire team, thanking us and telling us about the great vacation she just got back from,” Ranker says. Moments like that are what make transitions and the financial perils they bring worth forging through.

