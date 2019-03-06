The Best Veggie Burgers for Every Dietary Preference

In case you missed the memo: It’s time for all of us to eat less meat. To be clear: I’m an omnivore myself, and I happen to love red meat. But I limit how often…

To be clear: I’m an omnivore myself, and I happen to love red meat. But I limit how often I eat it because I am compelled by the strong data suggesting that regular intake of red meat isn’t good for my long-term health or the planet.

Whether you’re giving meat up temporarily for Lent, pulling back on how often you eat it for your cholesterol’s sake or have given it up entirely for ethical or environmental reasons, one clear fact remains: It’s high time you find a veggie burger you can love, and that loves you back.

I say “loves you back” because the veggie burger aisle can be a surprisingly fraught one to navigate. Some people are looking for a burger that mimics an actual beef burger as much as possible — down to the “bleeding” effect. Others are repulsed by burgers that are too meat-like. Some folks with “clean eating” intentions take a look at the typical veggie burger’s long, ultra-processed ingredient list and high sodium content and understandably think, ” This is supposed to be healthier than a plain beef burger?” Others couldn’t care less whether the burger is processed or the patty is meaty — all they want is a burger that won’t leave them miserable with gas pain and bloating.

But just as every pot has a lid, every person who aspires to eat less meat has a veggie burger for them. Might I suggest these four perfect pairings?

The Best Veggie Burger for People With IBS and Other Gastrointestinal Conditions: Sunshine Burger, Garden Herb

Plant-based eating can be a minefield for people with delicate digestive systems, and veggie burgers in particular can aggravate all manner of digestive sensitivities. People with irritable bowel syndrome may shy away from products with “high-FODMAP” (read: gassy) bean-based proteins, including whole beans, soy flour and soy protein concentrates, as well as onions and garlic. Those with celiac disease need to avoid burgers made with common meat substitutes like vital wheat gluten. For my patients with the most restricted diets — whether low-FODMAP, gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free or even the more unusual low-histamine — this yummy patty made from pureed sunflower seed and brown rice has a simple, five-ingredient list that seems to agree with everyone’s system.

Nutrition facts, Sunshine Burger, Garden Herb: 240 calories; 14 g fat; 21 g carbohydrate (4 g fiber); 10 g protein; 2 mg iron (10 percent of daily value).

The Best High-Iron Veggie Burger: Beyond Burger

While there are compelling health and environmental reasons to eat less red meat, it remains the best source of dietary iron — both in terms of amount and how well it’s absorbed. So finding higher-iron plant-based foods can be important for vegetarians who tend toward iron deficiency anemia. The Beyond Burger offers an astounding 30 percent of the daily value for iron per patty, owing to its star ingredient, pea protein isolate. This gluten-free burger — formulated with beets to mimic the visual effect of biting into a meaty burger — is about as close nutritionally to an 80-percent lean beef burger you can get on many dimensions — calories, protein, fat and iron — without the cholesterol. In fact, an equivalent ground beef patty has less total iron — about 12 percent of the daily value — but it’s in a form that’s about 2.5 times more easily absorbed.

Nutrition facts, Beyond Burger: 270 calories; 20 g fat; 5 g carbohydrate (3 g fiber); 20 g protein; about 5.5 mg iron (30 percent of daily value).

The Best Bean-Based Veggie Burger: NoBull Original

For those who can comfortably digest beans, lentils and other leguminous staples of the classic veggie burger, there are many options from which to choose. In this category, I celebrate the products with simple ingredients — beans, whole grains, veggies and seasonings — that look like recipes I could make at home … if I weren’t so lazy. Among these contenders, I think NoBull, a relative category newcomer that touts itself as “The True Veggieburger,” deserves consideration. It’s practically a balanced meal in and of itself, since it contains protein from lentils, garbanzos and favas; whole, gluten-free grains like brown rice, quinoa and sorghum; and an assortment of veggies. As would be expected, the burger packs a lot of protein, fiber and iron into a single serving. For those who prefer a little somethin’ extra, you can explore beyond the original flavor and try options including madras curry, spicy Italian, sun-dried tomato and savory mushroom.

Nutrition facts, NoBull Original: 190 calories; 3 g fat; 32 g carbohydrate (9 g fiber); 10 g protein; about 5 mg iron (25 percent of daily value).

The Best Veggie Burger With Actual Vegetables: Hilary’s World’s Best Veggie Burger

While the trend these days is toward veggie burgers that are more and more meat-like in taste and appearance, I know that plenty of vegetarians are quite turned off by those types. If you’re one of them and are looking for a true vegetable burger, it’s hard to argue with Hilary’s World’s Best Veggie Burger. These tasty patties go down more like a convenient veggie-grain bowl than a “burger,” per se, but are nonetheless a nice choice for a light lunch. To bump up their satiety factor, top one with a slice of melty cheese or your favorite vegan equivalent (I like Chao slices, in case anyone’s asking), some sliced avocado or both. Hilary’s products are also free from 12 of the most common food allergens in the U.S., making them a safe bet to offer at your next barbecue when feeding a crowd with diverse diets.

Nutrition facts, Hilary’s Organic World’s Best Veggie Burgers: 190 calories,; 7 g fat; 27 g carbohydrate (4 g fiber);’4 g protein.

Editor’s note: The author has no material affiliations with any of the companies whose products are mentioned in this article.

