The Best Finance Books for Financial Professionals

Anyone who works in finance knows how deep the rabbit hole of information goes. There seems to be an endless depth to the well of knowledge available to financial professionals. Sometimes you know what you’re after when you dip your bucket into its pools, but other times it’s nice to have a recommendation to guide you. This list highlights eight great finance books you probably haven’t heard of. From behavioral finance to understanding how money really works; from books by insurance salesmen to financial advisor books, this list of the best finance books won’t let you go thirsty for knowledge.

“The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve” by G. Edward Griffin

While the title may sound better suited to a Halloween reading list than a list of the best finance books, make no mistake, this “creature” is one all financial professionals should know about. Anyone who deals in finance had better understand money and the Federal Reserve. And no one explains it better — or more engagingly — than Griffin. Written like a detective story, over the course of 608 pages, Griffin pulls back the curtain to reveal “the magician’s secrets” that “create the grand illusion called money.”

“Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman

If the awards this book has won aren’t enough to pique your interest as a financial advisor, maybe the glimpse inside your clients’ minds it can provide will. Kahneman, winner of the Nobel Prize in economics, explains how humans “are hard-wired to make ‘quick’ decisions because it takes less physical energy,” says Chris Buck, head of capital markets and sales at ROBO Global. As such, “investors tend to jump to the easy conclusion and follow the herd.” With the help of “Thinking, Fast and Slow,” financial advisors can better understand how their clients make decisions, and hopefully wean them of detrimental behaviors.

“Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness” by Richard H. Thaler

Also by a Nobel Prize in economics winner, “Nudge” is a must-read for financial professionals, says Pete Clemson, CEO of Evati, a personal finance company based in Evanston, Illinois. “While not specifically about finance, it talks about how to change behaviors to be financially successful. It’s even kind of humorous, if you have a bookish finance sense of humor.” “Nudge” looks at how we make choices (which we often do poorly, apparently) in life and finance, and how to make better ones. What’s more, if you know how people think, you can help “nudge” them to making better decisions, a super power any financial professional would be glad to have.

“The Alchemy of Finance” by George Soros

Called “The Man Who Moves Markets,” Soros is often hailed as one of the most profitable money managers in the world. In his book, he shares the strategies that earned him the title. A philosopher at heart, Soros has treated the financial markets as his laboratory to astounding success — and detriment to Great Britain, whose monetary system was the victim of said success. If you turn the last page of this great finance book with the same perspective of financial markets you had upon opening the front cover, you read it wrong.

“The Secret Life of a #1 Salesman” by Solomon Hicks

Solomon Hicks knows how to sell. Routinely finishing top of his game, he’s taken his expertise and translated it into “The Secret Life of a #1 Salesman.” In addition to selling, Hicks “provides a perspective of how (financial professionals) should be ethically and individually,” says ShirleyAnn Robertson, a financial advisor with Prudential in Schaumberg, Illinois. His book “speaks to you being the best individual you can be, and then to pour that into your clients” without depleting yourself. Robertson particularly loves Hicks’s work because having someone to aspire to be like is what continually motivates her and keeps her excited about the financial industry.

“AI Super-Powers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order” by Kai Fu Lee

This may sound like a strangely specific finance book recommendation, but Kai Fu Lee would tell you otherwise. “There is little doubt the technology arms race described by Lee will have massive market implications, including the most recent trade wars with China,” says Travis Briggs, CEO of ROBO Global U.S. Any financial advisor not versed on how the U.S. and China compete and cooperate is only doing herself and her clients a disservice. As one of the world’s most respected experts on artificial intelligence and China, Lee’s words are ones to remember.

“The Laws of Wealth: Psychology and the Secret to Investing Success” by Daniel Crosby

Psychologist and behavioral finance expert Daniel Crosby is the man you want guiding you through investors’ heads. Trained as a clinical psychologist, Crosby has applied his behavioral insights to his work as an asset manager and as a best-selling author. In “The Laws of Wealth,” he shows how behavioral finance impacts investment decision-making. A great book recommendation for financial professionals of all stripes, but particularly for financial advisors who want to capitalize on behavioral-induced opportunities in the market.

“Security Analysis” by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd

Every financial advisor knows about “The Intelligent Investor,” but how many have unearthed the great finance book that is “Security Analysis”? First published in 1934, it laid the foundation of value investing before value investing was a thing. The latest edition includes 200 pages of commentary by leading Wall Street money managers. So you get to hear not only from “the Father of Value Investing” himself, but from modern practitioners of his philosophies as well.

