The 7 Best and Worst Credit Union Apps

Access to mobile banking has become an important part of every customer’s credit union or bank relationship. “Consumers really want the ability to replace the branch experience,” says Brian Karimzad, co-founder of finance website MagnifyMoney.com.…

Access to mobile banking has become an important part of every customer’s credit union or bank relationship. “Consumers really want the ability to replace the branch experience,” says Brian Karimzad, co-founder of finance website MagnifyMoney.com. They want easy access to their funds and the ability to check balances on the go, make transfers in transit and deposit checks without heading into a local branch.

The hallmarks of a good banking app are “simplicity and convenience,” says Brian Bartold, financial services professional with advisory firm VFG Associates in Livonia, Michigan.

While credit unions often get an unjust reputation as being behind the technological curve, a 2018 analysis by MagnifyMoney.com revealed otherwise. Half of the top-rated mobile banking apps were from credit unions. Data on the 50 largest banks, 50 largest credit unions and a selection of top online banks were used in the survey, which was ranked on a scale from 1 to 5, based on ratings data from iTunes and Google Play as of October 2018. To calculate overall scores, MagnifyMoney weighted the iOS and Android scores based on how many ratings were on each platform.

Keep reading to discover which credit union apps stand out from the pack.

[Read: 5 Benefits of Credit Unions.]

Best Credit Union Apps

Here are the five best credit union apps:

— Eastman Credit Union.

— Delta Community Credit Union.

— Redstone Federal Credit Union.

— ESL Federal Credit Union.

— Wright-Patt Credit Union.

MagnifyMoney has been tracking the best banking apps since 2014, and Karimzad says reliability is the No. 1 factor that sets apart the best apps from the rest. Consumers want to know that they can count on the app to work properly whenever they need to confirm their balance, deposit a check, transfer money or complete other financial tasks.

To judge a good, reliable banking app, Bartold says after opening up the app, all the information you want to use should be easily accessible. A bonus is if features like free credit scores are available, too.

The following five credit union apps claimed a spot in the top 10 best overall banking apps for 2018. Read on to learn more about the best credit union apps.

Eastman Credit Union

— Ranking among largest credit union apps: 1

— Ranking among all banking apps: 2

— Overall rating: 4.8 out of 5.0

Based in Kingsport, Tennessee, Eastman Credit Union has the highest rated credit union app according to the MagnifyMoney analysis. Plus, it was second only to Discover in terms of having the best overall banking app. Its iOS app received a score of 4.9, while its Android rating is 4.8, based on 11,270 user ratings. Eastman Credit Union prides itself on providing its members with the latest technological tools. Its apps include biometric authentication, smartwatch compatibility and a quick balance feature.

Delta Community Credit Union

— Ranking among largest credit union apps: 2

— Ranking among all banking apps: 3

— Overall rating: 4.8 out of 5.0

Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, comes in a close second among the best credit union apps. Its 16,069 ratings give its iOS app a score of 4.8 and its Android app a score of 4.7. The institution touts its mobile apps as providing members with a tiny Delta Community branch on their phones. The credit union uses responsive design and Touch ID technology to let people make payments, transfer money and check balances, among other tasks.

Redstone Federal Credit Union

— Ranking among largest credit union apps: 3

— Ranking among all banking apps: 5

— Overall rating: 4.8 out of 5.0

While Redstone Federal Credit Union has 26 branches in the Tennessee Valley, members don’t have to visit one to do their banking. Instead, they can use the credit union’s mobile app to review cleared checks, view credit card activity, pay bills and transfer money. Nearly 21,000 ratings of the Redstone Federal Credit Union app have been recorded. These have resulted in a 4.8 score for the iOS app and a 4.7 score for the Android app.

ESL Federal Credit Union

— Ranking among largest credit union apps: 4

— Ranking among all banking apps: 6

— Overall rating: 4.7 out of 5.0

ESL Federal Credit Union out of Rochester, New York, has the fourth best credit union app and the sixth best banking app. Its iOS and Android apps received a score of 4.8 and 4.7, respectively, after 14,908 ratings. The ESL mobile apps can be configured to notify members of low balances, payment due dates and large withdrawals. A balance widget lets users see their account balances without logging into the app. Plus, ESL offers all the features found in other leading banking apps, such as mobile deposits, bill payments and fund transfers.

[Read: How to Switch Banks: A Step-by-Step Guide.]

Wright-Patt Credit Union

— Ranking among largest credit union apps: 5

— Ranking among all banking apps: 7

— Overall rating: 4.7 out of 5.0

Wright-Patt Credit Union serves members in Southwest and Central Ohio. Its mobile apps include standard features like mobile deposit and bill payment as well as options not found at some other institutions. These include the ability to send money to other people using the Popmoney feature and a purchase rewards program to earn points on debit card transactions. The Wright-Patt Credit Union mobile apps have been rated more than 17,000 times and received scores of 4.8 for the iOS version and 4.7 on Android devices.

Worst Credit Union Apps

Here are worst credit union apps:

— PSECU.

— Northwest Federal Credit Union.

Not all credit union apps are created equal. Still, Karimzad says overall quality is improving. “You’re not seeing the really bad apps as you used to,” he says.

Apps with lackluster reviews tend to have update issues that cause glitches or make the apps unusable on older devices. That is often what causes a banking app to see its score tumble from one year to the next. While app updates have the potential to cause problems if they contain bugs, you shouldn’t avoid them. The latest version of an app could contain important security patches, says Aman Khanna, vice president of products at ThumbSignIn, a provider of strong authentication log-in services.

The following apps may bounce back next year, but for 2018, they were the two lowest-scored apps among larger credit unions.

PSECU

— Overall rating: 2.2 out of 5.0

The Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union mobile app was the lowest-rated credit union app overall, and had the most deteriorated ranking from the previous year. In 2017, PSECU had an overall score of 3.9 on the MagnifyMoney survey, but it dropped 43 percent to 2.2 in 2018. Among its 999 user ratings are complaints of the app being sluggish or incompatible on members’ devices.

Northwest Federal Credit Union

— Overall rating: 2.3 out of 5.0

With 469 ratings overall, the Northwest Federal Credit Union’s iOS version fares considerably worse than its Android counterpart. The iOS app received a score of 1.7, while the Android version received a score of 2.9. Member reviews note the app crashes and does not display information, among other issues.

App Security

For people who want to utilize mobile banking features, a quality credit union app is essential. However, quality means more than a sleek design and intuitive controls. The best apps balance out security with the user experience, Khanna says.

Still, even those apps that offer the latest security technology may not have them activated automatically. “Biometrics are not turned on by default,” Khanna says. Customers may have to opt into features such as fingerprint or facial recognition log-ins which can be more secure.

[Read: 5 Banking Blunders You Don’t Want to Make.]

The silver lining: A secure and user-friendly banking app can be offered by even the smallest of credit unions, thanks to third-party app providers. If your institution offers a less-than-stellar app experience, suggest an upgrade. After all, as a credit union member, you are also a credit union owner.

More from U.S. News

14 Money Moves You Will Be Thankful For

Best Budget Apps

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

The 7 Best and Worst Credit Union Apps originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/22/19: This article was originally published on March 10, 2015, and has been updated with new information.