The 10 Most Economically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

Countries Seen as Economically Stable

With the World Bank forecasting growth of the global economy to slow in 2019 to 2.9 percent, countries that provide economic safe harbors for their citizens are increasingly important.

Being seen as economically stable is one of nine equally weighted attributes used to develop the larger Quality of Life sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report, a perception-based series of rankings. The Best Countries report is based on a survey of more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

Countries seen as economically stable are generally the leaders of the overall ranking in the Best Countries report. With two notable exceptions: the United Kingdom, roiled by its turbulent negotiations to leave the European Union, is ranked as only the 11th-most economically stable country. The United States, the world’s largest economy but a nation that under President Donald Trump has entered into an era of contentious trade disputes with other countries, is seen as the 14th-most economically stable country, trailing countries such as the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as the most economically stable.

10. Finland

Most Economically Stable Country: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

9. Norway

Most Economically Stable Country: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

8. Denmark

Most Economically Stable Country: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

7. Japan

Most Economically Stable Country: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

6. Netherlands

Most Economically Stable Country: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

5. Australia

Most Economically Stable Country: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

4. Canada

Most Economically Stable Country: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

3. Sweden

Most Economically Stable Country: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

2. Germany

Most Economically Stable Country: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

1. Switzerland

Most Economically Stable Country: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

