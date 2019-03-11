The 10 Happiest Countries in the World, Ranked by Perception

The Happiest Countries in the World While happiness is said to come from within, residents in several nations are perceived to experience it more widely than in other nations. Economic empowerment is a key component…

The Happiest Countries in the World

While happiness is said to come from within, residents in several nations are perceived to experience it more widely than in other nations. Economic empowerment is a key component in ensuring a good lifestyle yet it is far from being the only one, as research shows that, over time, the happiness of citizens does not increase when their country’s overall wealth increases.

European countries dominate a ranking of nations seen as the happiest in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics. Happiness is one of seven attributes used to develop the Cultural Influence sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. Many of the top 10 countries seen as happy also are seen as the world’s safest nations.

The following are the top 10 countries whose citizens are viewed as the happiest. At No. 33, the United States doesn’t come close to making the list of leaders.

10. Finland

Happiest Country: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

9. Italy

Happiest Country: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 18

8. Norway

Happiest Country: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

7. Netherlands

Happiest Country: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

6. Denmark

Happiest Country: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

5. Sweden

Happiest Country: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

4. New Zealand

Happiest Country: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 12

3. Brazil

Happiest Country: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 28

2. Australia

Happiest Country: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

1. Spain

Happiest Country: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 12

