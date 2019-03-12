Tesla reverses plan to close all stores

Tesla Inc. is killing a controversial plan to close virtually all of its retail stores, saying it crunched the numbers and decided it was a bad idea. The company will keep about half of its…

Tesla Inc. is killing a controversial plan to close virtually all of its retail stores, saying it crunched the numbers and decided it was a bad idea. The company will keep about half of its existing stores open, Tesla said in a blog post on Sunday.

“Over the past two weeks we have been closely evaluating every single Tesla retail location, and we have decided to keep significantly more stores open than previously announced as we continue to evaluate them over the course of several months,” Tesla wrote.

Greater Washington is home to three Tesla stores: At CityCenterDC, on Tyco Road in Tysons and at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. It is unclear which of the three, if any, will shutter, or if they may remain open as showrooms — minus live sales.

Tesla also maintains a gallery at Tysons Corner Center and a service center in Rockville.

In its initial announcement, Tesla said closing its retail stores would allow the Palo Alto, California-based automaker to immediately cut the prices…