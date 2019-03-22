Tenable taps industry vet to lead global business development

Columbia cybersecurity firm Tenable Inc. has brought on an industry veteran to oversee business development across the world. Terry Dolce joins Tenable from Crowe LLP, an advisory firm where he oversaw the company’s strategy around…

Columbia cybersecurity firm Tenable Inc. has brought on an industry veteran to oversee business development across the world.

Terry Dolce joins Tenable from Crowe LLP, an advisory firm where he oversaw the company’s strategy around governance, risk and compliance. He was also a vice president of sales for North America and global sales chief of staff at RSA Security.

As Tenable’s first senior vice president of global business development and channels, Dolce will be responsible for growing the publicly traded company’s international profile. Accelerating international expansion was among the company’s growth strategies listed in Tenable’s annual report filed earlier this month. The company has customers in over 160 countries, according to the filing.

International operations generated 33 percent of Tenable’s $267.4 million in revenue last year.

“Our growth strategy is dependent, in part, on our continued international expansion,” the company said in the filing.

Tenable’s loss…