Tegna making $740M cash acquisition of 11 TV stations

Tysons-based Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is acquiring 11 local television stations in eight markets from Nexstar Media Group for $740 million in cash.

Tegna said it would finance the transaction through available cash and borrowing under its existing credit facility.

The proposed transaction includes: WTIC (Fox) and WCCT (CW) in Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut; WPMT (Fox) in Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pennsylvania; WATN (ABC) and WLMT (CW) in Memphis, Tennessee; WNEP (ABC) in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pennsylvania; WOI (ABC) and KCWI (CW) in Des Moines-Ames, Iowa; WZDX (Fox) in Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, Alabama; WQAD (ABC) in the Quad Cities region of Iowa and Illinois; and KFSM (CBS) in Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas.

Tegna President and CEO David Lougee said in a statement the stations are “a strategic and financial fit” for the company and bring “geographic diversity” to Tegna’s portfolio. He added that four of the stations involved in the purchase…