Ted Leonsis confirms Greene Turtle space at Capital One Arena will become a sportsbook

Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis confirmed Wednesday that the Greene Turtle restaurant at Capital One Arena will become a sportsbook.

Leonsis made the comments during the American Gaming Association’s Sports Betting Executive Summit at MGM National Harbor, according to video taken by Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Earlier this month, the Washington Business Journal reported Monumental had bought the Greene Turtle out of its lease, which the restaurant said had another three years on its term. The bar is set to remain open until the end of the Washington Wizards’ season on April 9.

The 6,500-square-foot Greene Turtle space, which opened 12 years ago, has public access from F Street NW and direct access into the arena.

“There will be a sportsbook in the building, accessible from outside,” Leonsis said Wednesday. “Depending on the league, depending on the event, it might be accessible from the inside as well, and they’ll place bets.”

Leonsis has not been…