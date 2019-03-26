Tech and infrastructure contractor Parsons files for IPO

Defense and infrastructure contractor Parsons Corp. has signaled its intention to go public, filing a confidential registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering, company officials said Tuesday. The company,…

The company, whose services range from cybersecurity and technology solutions to transportation construction and smart cities infrastructure, moved its headquarters to Centreville this month, citing a need to be closer to its “existing and potential clients.”

In a short statement, company officials acknowledged the IPO filing, saying that the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.”

But Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was being valued at $3 billion, and that its IPO would likely be underwritten by a spate of investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

The move also reflects Parsons’ pivot to include defense and…