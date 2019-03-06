Tammy Darvish’s Potomac mansion listed for nearly $6M

Tammy Darvish, the former face and vice president of Darcars Automotive Group’s chain of dealer franchises, is selling her Potomac home for $5,995,000. The three-level, single-family home sits on 2 acres at 9811 Avenel Farm…

Tammy Darvish, the former face and vice president of Darcars Automotive Group’s chain of dealer franchises, is selling her Potomac home for $5,995,000.

The three-level, single-family home sits on 2 acres at 9811 Avenel Farm Drive. Built in 2010, the French-style home includes six bedrooms, six full and three half baths, a four-car garage, exercise and billiards rooms and a wine cellar.

Designed to blend formal entertaining and family living, the 13,900-square-foot home can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Darvish, who now is chief operating officer at Capital Automotive Real Estate Services Inc., could not be reached for comment.

Listing agents Anne Killeen, Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties declined to comment for this story.

In 2016, Darvish lost a succession battle with her half-brothers that concluded she did not have a legal claim to one-third of the Darcars Automotive Group business started by her father.…