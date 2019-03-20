SunTrust, BB&T still working on new name, CEO Rogers says

The name game is still underway. SunTrust Banks Inc. CEO Bill Rogers says he doesn’t yet know what the name of his company will be after it merges with BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT), nor does…

SunTrust Banks Inc. CEO Bill Rogers says he doesn’t yet know what the name of his company will be after it merges with BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT), nor does he know what the name of the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park will be.

“There’s a very exciting process we are working on,” said Rogers, speaking Monday as the SunTrust Foundation presented Atlanta’s Westside Future Fund with a $5 million donation to support more affordable housing and provide entrepreneurial and small business opportunities for community residents.

“We are working with a firm,” Rogers said. “We are getting lots of input. It’ a culture-building moment.”

Atlanta-based SunTrust (NYSE: STI) and Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T said in their merger announcement Feb. 7 that the combined company will have a new, yet-to-be-determined name.

That also likely means a name change for SunTrust Park, which is about to open its third season.

“We have a great relationship…