Struggling Modell’s explores options including bankruptcy

Modell’s Sporting Goods may be the next retailer to face a reckoning amid a continued shakeup in the sector. The company has hired Berkeley Research Group as a financial adviser to help it “turnaround its…

Modell’s Sporting Goods may be the next retailer to face a reckoning amid a continued shakeup in the sector.

The company has hired Berkeley Research Group as a financial adviser to help it “turnaround its business in the face of sagging sales and competition from big-box stores and online retailers,” according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Bankruptcy is one option under consideration, the report said. Modell’s has about 10 stores throughout Greater Washington

The New York-based company, which many know from its catchy “Gotta Go to Mo’s” jingle, has more than 150 stores throughout the East Coast. The retailer was established in 1889 in New York by Morris A. Modell, according to its website.

It’s not the first sporting goods retailer to struggle. The parent company of Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy and liquidated. Eastern Outfitters, which operated Eastern Mountain Sports, also filed for bankruptcy. It also joins a long list of other retailers that have…