Steve Salis advancing plans for American City Diner space

Plans for the former American City Diner building in upper Northwest include an addition to the back of the building to make room for more seats and a new enclosed patio and outdoor seating area.

The updates on restaurateur Steve Salis’ plans for the property come from a zoning determination in D.C.’s office of zoning. The new building will be approximately 4,600 square feet.

Plans show a large bar in the middle of the new restaurant with 30 seats, a 76-seat main dining room, a 54-seat outdoor patio and an enclosed outdoor dining area along Morrison Street NW. We’ve reach out to Salis for more information and will update this post if we hear back.

American City Diner closed abruptly in 2018, a year after its founder, Jeffrey Gildenhorn, died at age 74. Salis, who owns Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe and the Ted’s Bulletin chain of upscale diners, said he was leasing the space at 5532 Connecticut Ave. NW for a new restaurant.

He told the local Advisory Neighborhood Commission…