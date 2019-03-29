Spy Museum will go beyond espionage at its new home in L’Enfant

The name isn’t changing, but when International Spy Museum opens in its shiny new home in May, it’s going to be about a lot more than just spies. The museum, armed with a 140,000-square-foot new…

The name isn’t changing, but when International Spy Museum opens in its shiny new home in May, it’s going to be about a lot more than just spies.

The museum, armed with a 140,000-square-foot new building at 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW, more than 5,000 new artifacts and a whole lot of tech, now aims to be about the full field of intelligence — not just human intelligence, or spying.

Much of what was covered in the previous version of the museum on F Street NW is now squeezed into one gallery: the tools of the trade like shoe cameras and hidden weapons, the stories of real spies from history.

In the rest, the museum attempts to tackle the other ways the modern intelligence community gathers information: using science and technology, through data mining analysis. In a way, the museum celebrates employees at agencies that form an alphabet soup of acronyms: NSA, CIA, NGA and many more.

