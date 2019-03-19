SpaceX, ULA, Northrop Grumman line up rocket missions at Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral is a busy place these days as the cadence of rocket launch continue to increase. And within a few months, the area will be even busier with people clamoring to see a space…

Cape Canaveral is a busy place these days as the cadence of rocket launch continue to increase. And within a few months, the area will be even busier with people clamoring to see a space mission that has not happened in Florida in nearly 10 years.

After Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX’s successful demonstration of its Crew Dragon capsule that launched from Kennedy Space Center on March 2 and then splashed down March 8 in the Atlantic Ocean, people anxiously are awaiting the company’s main event: launching astronauts to the International Space Station in July.

Astronauts have not been launched to space from America since 2011, so it’s likely that more than 100,000 visitors will come to the Space Coast to view the launch when it happens — which was the estimated visitor increase for when SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy had its maiden launch in February 2018.

Chicago-based The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) also is gearing up for a launch demonstration of its Starliner capsule in April from Cape Canaveral…