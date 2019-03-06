Sneak peek: Busboys and Poets in Anacostia opens at long last

It’s been more than four years, but historic Anacostia is finally going to get its first glimpse of its very own Busboys and Poets restaurant. Busboys owner Andy Shallal signed the lease for the 7,000-square-foot…

Busboys owner Andy Shallal signed the lease for the 7,000-square-foot restaurant in 2014, after a vocal campaign from the We Are Anacostia community group to lure the restaurant to the neighborhood.

The announcement that Busboys would open on the ground floor of the building, which is owned by the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative, was met with cheers from supporters.

But it was a long road. The group, which was working to rehab the building and build out its own community center upstairs, faced several construction delays.

Shallal opened two more Busboys and Poets in the interim: Takoma D.C. and Brookland. It was enough to launch rumors that Busboys was never opening — which pained Shallal, because he says he has wanted to open something in Ward 8 for a long time. And he knows the residents have been burned before.

“The…