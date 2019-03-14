Snag and a slew of others raise fresh rounds. Here’s the latest money roundup from across the region.

Arlington-based hourly-staffing platform Snag raised an additional $10 million to support its growth initiatives, according to the company. The new unannounced funding round follows an $18 million raise in 2018, while in October, it eliminated…

Arlington-based hourly-staffing platform Snag raised an additional $10 million to support its growth initiatives, according to the company.

The new unannounced funding round follows an $18 million raise in 2018, while in October, it eliminated about 60 positions across the company. It is also one of the many companies and organizations that have raised fresh funding recently that we frankly haven’t had time to write about. And after a record-breaking year for venture capital funding (not including private equity) that saw more than $2 billion go to local startups, it seems the pace hasn’t slowed down.

A number of local startups also raised fresh funding rounds, including:

Real-time shipping and logistics software firm CargoSense raised about $2.8 million in incremental cash, per a recent SEC filing, bringing the Reston company’s total funding raised to about $10.1 million, according to a review of filings dating back to 2015. The company is valued at just north of $18 million, according…