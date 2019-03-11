Six Flags on the hunt for new CEO

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has launched a search to replace chairman, president and CEO James Reid-Anderson. Reid-Anderson informed the Grand Prairie, Texas-based theme park company, which owns Six Flags America in Largo, that he plans…

Reid-Anderson informed the Grand Prairie, Texas-based theme park company, which owns Six Flags America in Largo, that he plans to retire by February 2020, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reid-Anderson, who was enlisted to lead Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) in July 2017, had been executive chairman of the company since February 2016 and replaced John Duffy, who retired. He’s had an extended track record with Six Flags, having previously been its chairman, president and CEO from August 2010 to February 2016.

On Reid-Anderson’s watch, Six Flags charted a new strategic course and made several significant operational improvements.

Last month, I reported that Six Flags finished 2018 strong, with overall revenue for the year increasing by $105 million to $1.5 billion. That year-over-year revenue growth was driven in part by a 5 percent…