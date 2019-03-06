Signs You Could Have GERD Cough

Does the thought of plate full of pasta drenched in tomato sauce sound delicious or make you wince? For people susceptible to heartburn — or a painful burning feeling in your chest that’s often caused…

Does the thought of plate full of pasta drenched in tomato sauce sound delicious or make you wince? For people susceptible to heartburn — or a painful burning feeling in your chest that’s often caused by eating acidic foods like tomato sauce — option No. 2 is typically true.

But while occasional heartburn is no big deal and can be eased with antacids and diet changes, if that burning chest pain is a constant complaint, it could be a symptom of a chronic condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, where acid and partially digested food from the stomach make their way back into the esophagus, the tube connecting the stomach to the throat.

While research suggests about 18 to 28 percent of people in North America have GERD, there’s another reflux disease plaguing millions of people, some without their knowledge. It’s called laryngopharyngeal reflux, LPR or “silent reflux.” You may also hear it called “GERD cough.”

What Is GERD Cough?

Laryngopharyngeal reflux is a medical condition that results from the backflow of stomach contents, including stomach acid and digestive enzymes, into the airway, explains Dr. Jamie Koufman, director of the Voice Institute of New York and clinical professor of otolaryngology at Mount Sinai. “(LPR) encompasses acid reflux into all parts of the airway, including the nose, sinuses, voice box, throat, trachea, bronchi and lungs.”

As a result, people with LPR may have hoarseness or a chronic cough, constantly have to clear their throat, have trouble swallowing or suffer from that nagging feeling of something being stuck in the back of their throat, says Dr. Gary Reiss, a gastroenterologist at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, Louisiana. LPR can also exacerbate existing asthma and sleep-breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. These type of symptoms may be mistakenly attributed to an allergy, sinus issue or pulmonary disease, especially given that a majority of patients do not experience obvious heartburn or indigestion. Because of this, LPR is commonly referred to as silent reflux.

What Causes LPR?

LPR results from a faulty lower esophageal sphincter, the muscle that separates the esophagus from the stomach. People who consistently overeat, are obese or follow an unhealthy diet — especially one that is too acidic and involves a lot of late-night eating — are most likely to develop it.

“The lower esophageal sphincter can become damaged and weak over time — often (due to) distention from overeating — and no longer maintain an adequate barrier between the stomach and esophagus,” Reiss says. “The stomach, particularly if there is increased pressure from a large meal and excess abdominal fat, will reflux contents into the esophagus.” Once those small droplets reach the upper airway and back of the throat, they can trigger a coughing attack. This may be because your body is trying to protect you against the particles or because those particles in your esophagus set off a reflex that causes a cough, according to an article in the journal Gastroenterology & Hepatology. It’s also possible in some cases that a cough leads to reflux, which then triggers a cough, and the uncomfortable cycle continues, the article reports.

GERD Cough Complications

It’s important to treat reflux of any kind because, left untreated, it can cause scarring of the voice box and windpipe, and increase the risk of developing esophageal cancer, which will affect about 1 in 132 American men and about 1 in 455 American women over their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. More immediately, you’ll probably be motivated to find solutions to GERD coughing attacks because they can greatly reduce your quality of life due to poor sleep, voice changes that limit social interaction and asthma that limits physical activity, Reiss says.

Signs of Silent Reflux

— Chronic coughing.

— Constant throat-clearing.

— Trouble swallowing.

— Feeling like something is “stuck” in the back of your throat.

— Sore throat.

— Hoarseness.

Not all chronic coughs are related to GERD, and not everyone who has GERD develops a cough as a result. Even having both GERD and a chronic cough doesn’t necessarily mean the two are related, the Gastroenterology & Heptaology Journal article points out.

That’s why to diagnose LPR, you’ll need a detailed history, physical examination and tests, explains Dr. Atif Iqbal, medical director of the Digestive Care Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. A camera attached to an instrument is used to view the throat and vocal cords, which may be red and irritated from acid reflux damage. While in another exam, a small catheter inserted through the nose and into the throat and esophagus measures the amount of acid that backwashes into the throat.

How to Get Rid of GERD Cough

For those affected by GERD cough, Iqbal advises eliminating acid-causing foods such as chocolate, mint, tomatoes and onions and replacing them with alkaline foods that actually reduce the amount of acid your stomach creates, including green vegetables, bananas, almond milk and oatmeal.

Also avoid caffeine, citrus, cocktails and carbonated beverages, Iqbal says, all of which can stir up acid in the stomach. And whenever possible, choose fresh or all-natural foods over processed and canned foods.

“So much of what we eat today undergoes a chemical acidification process with ingredients like citric acid and ascorbic acid in order to be preserved in cans or packages,” Iqbal says. “When we eat those foods, we expose our throats to those additional acids, which of course can then activate the enzymes that eat away at our esophageal lining.”

Other suggested modifications to treat GERD cough include:

— Avoiding food at least three hours before bedtime.

— Ditching clothes that constrict the waist.

— Quitting smoking.

— Chewing gum to increase saliva and neutralize acid.

“If there is no response to lifestyle change and the diagnosis is clear, therapy to treat the weakened lower esophageal sphincter is a reasonable next step,” Reiss says. Treatment options include endoscopic therapy — one such process that uses radiofrequency energy to remodel and thicken the muscle tissue between the stomach and esophagus — or surgery to tighten the valve between the stomach and esophagus are.

Although “there is no one-size-that-fits-all treatment program,” Koufman says, “dietary and lifestyle changes are the key to treatment both in the short run and long term.”

