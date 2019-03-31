Should You Invest It or Spend It?

What if you invested for 30 years instead of spending? Life is expensive. It’s also full of choices about how to spend your money. Do you make dinner or go out? Should you pay extra…

Life is expensive. It’s also full of choices about how to spend your money. Do you make dinner or go out? Should you pay extra for the organic potatoes? Do you get up to turn the lights off or sleep with them on? These everyday decisions may seem small today, but they can have a big impact on your future thanks to the power of compound interest (when you earn interest on your interest). It’s interesting to compare what the average cost of some common purchases would be worth if you invested that money instead. Investment returns are calculated based on a 7 percent annual return and assumes the investment is held for 30 years.

The pros and cons of buying organic.

Organic food costs on average 47 percent more than nonorganic. When comparing one potato to another, this may boil down to only a few dimes, but over time and an entire grocery bill, buying organic can come at a high price. Consider: An American family of four spends on average about $550 each month on groceries. If that bill increased by 47 percent, they’d be looking at $809. Skipping the organic spuds and instead investing that extra $259 each month would earn them $320,000 more after 30 years of compounding interest. While it may be healthier to eat organic, you’ll have a longer retirement without it.

The real cost of a wedding.

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white. Where is her father? He’s working overtime to pay for her $40,000 wedding bills. Your wedding day may be the happiest day of your life, but it will likely also be the most expensive. The average cost of a wedding runs at about $40,000. Some spend upward of $100,000. Weddings are fun, but what’s even more fun is thinking about what that $40,000 would look like if you invested it for 30 years instead of spending it. Answer: more than $326,000. Puts that most special of days in perspective, doesn’t it?

Is an expensive engagement ring worth it?

According to The Knot’s 2018 Real Weddings Study, people spend more than $5,000 on average on an engagement ring for their betrothed. A ring may be a sign of your devotion, but it won’t be worth over $46,000 in 30 years’ time, or even half of that. (Unless said ring is a family heirloom, in which case you probably aren’t paying for it anyway.) A truer sign of your long-term devotion would be to invest your ring fund in the stock market so you can reap the rewards of compound interest for years to come.

What new car should you buy?

Unlike that $5,000 engagement ring, you can genuinely need a new car. However, as any car shopper knows, there are cars you buy because you need them and those you buy because the salesman makes you think you need them. For instance, a new Chevy Malibu starts at $37,000 less than an Audi A6. Sure, you might get to work faster in the A6. But you’ll reach retirement sooner or over $300,000 richer by investing that $37,000 instead and letting the power of compound interest work for you. And this isn’t factoring in what you’ll save on insurance, gas, and maintenance with a Chevy, too.

Is Netflix worth the price?

Netflix (ticker: NFLX) has just raised its rates. Its most popular $10.99 plan is going up to $12.99. An extra $2 per month may seem a small premium to pay for unlimited access to The Great British Baking Show, but wise spenders should take pause. What else could that $12.99 buy? Invested for 30 years where it can take advantage of compound interest, it could buy 3 engagement rings, an 18-karat gold Apple (AAPL) Watch, a modest new car, or anything else your heart desires for $16,060.

How much does leaving the lights on really cost?

Electric bills are a drag. But so is having to get out of bed because you forgot to turn the kitchen light off. One night with the lights on won’t make a big difference, it’s true. The average electricity cost is 13.19 cents per kilowatt-hour. So one 25-watt CFL lightbulb left on overnight would cost about 26 cents. But make a habit of leaving all the lights on all day everyday, and you’ll be costing yourself about $110 per month. Not such a small price to pay after all, especially when you realize that this is actually worth $136,000 in 30 years if you invest it instead.

What you spend when you eat out.

Zagat’s 2018 Dining Trends Survey found that Americans spend just over $36 on average when they eat out. If you live in a city like Boston or New York, you’re probably looking at a bit more. Let’s say you skip your Friday dinner dates — or make them Friday stay-home-and-cook dates — and instead invest your $36 each week. After 30 years of regularly putting that $36 into the stock market, you’d have nearly $193,500 to show for it — and likely a slimmer waistline to boot.

How much do vacations really cost?

Americans spend about $2,000 on average for week-long summer vacations. What if you did a staycation and invested your money instead? In 30 years, you could be looking at enough for eight vacations (five if you factor in inflation) with money left over for the fancy champagne. That $2,000 could be worth more than $16,300 after 30 years of earning compound interest by investing in the stock market.

Should you buy your kid a pony?

Ponies run at about $2,000 on average. You could buy a “discount” pony for $500, but you’ll likely make up the difference and then some in medical bills (for both the pony and your child). So let’s stick with a $2,000 price tag. Then you have the $500 to $2,500 monthly cost of keeping the pony, plus regular medical and other costs. (Ponies need shoes and dentists, too.) If you were to invest that $2,000 lump sum plus the $1,500 per month you’d pay for Tony the Pony, you could have nearly $2 million in 30 years. (Sorry, kids!)

How much do you spend on a kitchen remodel?

What homeowner doesn’t dream of having the most state-of-the-art kitchen? Extra large fridges and freezers with room for all the ice cream flavors. A six burner range with a built-in grill. The sort of upgrades dinner party dreams are made of. But you know what else dinner party dreams are made of? Not having to reserve dinner parties only for the weekend. If you skip the kitchen remodel (which costs on average $19,720 including labor) and invest that money, you could have $161,000 more in 30 years and be able to retire earlier. If it ain’t broke, invest it instead.

