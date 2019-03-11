Scoliosis Diagnosis and Treatment in Kids

By all accounts, Kora Olivo is a typical 9-year-old — if not even more active than many of her peers. She’s high energy and loves to run and dance. She used to do ballet, and…

By all accounts, Kora Olivo is a typical 9-year-old — if not even more active than many of her peers. She’s high energy and loves to run and dance. She used to do ballet, and now she’s into hip-hop, she says with infectious enthusiasm.

When Kora was born, however, her fate was unclear — and she landed in a hospital neonatal intensive care unit. “She wasn’t quite breathing right,” recalls her mother, Ali Olivo of Monte Sereno, California, a suburb in the Bay Area where the family lives. Kora had been born with partially formed vertebrae and was diagnosed with early-onset scoliosis — when the abnormal sideways curvature of the spine is present before the age of 10 — that impeded her lung function. Along with the spinal deformity, she was missing ribs and part of her left lung.

After being stabilized, the curvature in her spine was monitored with X-rays over the next few years. At age 5, she underwent surgery to put rods in her spine to straighten it and prevent the progression of scoliosis that could further restrict her lung function. At age 6, Kora had magnetically controlled growing rods surgically implanted to replace the traditional growing rods that are lengthened as kids grow with additional surgical procedures. The system called MAGEC (MAGnetic Expansion Control, by the medical device company NuVasive), was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014. The rods are lengthened by millimeters at a time, typically every few months, using an external magnet. Kora’s orthopedist Dr. Lawrence Rinsky, chief emeritus of pediatric orthopedic surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, California, estimates she’s been able to forgo at least six other operations — which would have been needed to extend traditional growing rods, every six months — over the past three years.

Of course, growing rods — whether traditional or magnetically controlled — and the surgery needed to place them, aren’t without risks ranging from infection during implantation to coming loose, requiring reoperation. But experts say advances in treatment for scoliosis, from early-onset scoliosis to that which develops later — as is much more common — in older kids, teens and even adults, have helped improve the prognosis for patients like Kora.

“Honestly, I just think it’s so incredible what she, with the help of this technology and these amazing doctors, has been able to do up to this point,” Ali says. “She’s just as active and feisty and wiggly and everything as a child that doesn’t have any back issues.”

A Matter of Degrees

In the vast majority of cases, scoliosis doesn’t require treatment at all. Where clinicians do have concerns, the curvature of the spine and any progression of that is monitored to ensure no intervention is needed. “The most common single thing we do is nothing, because there’s lots of very mild cases that don’t progress,” Rinsky says. To put it in rough statistical terms, he says: “If you have 10,000 kids, you’ll have 200 with a scoliosis; and we’ll treat maybe 10 with a brace and one with a surgery.”

Scoliosis can be congenital, when spinal deformations are present at birth, or caused by various syndromes — such as the genetic disorders like Marfan syndrome and “brittle bone disease,” or osteogenesis imperfecta — that cause the spine to grow crooked, Rinsky notes. But most often the cause is unknown: so-called idiopathic scoliosis occurs more commonly than any other type of spinal deformity.

While treatment can vary by cause as well as a patient’s age, the degree of the sideways spinal curvature in kids is central to determining whether treatment of any kind may be needed.

To get one’s bearing, Rinsky reminds that a circle is 360 degrees and a half-circle 180 degrees. Where a perfectly straight spine would have 0 degrees of curve; if a pediatrician notices a little curvature, that isn’t necessarily reason for concern. “Technically scoliosis is a spinal curvature that measures 11 degrees or more,” says Dr. G. Ying Li, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. “A spinal curvature that measures 10 degrees or less is not technically considered scoliosis — that’s considered spinal asymmetry.”

If a child has scoliosis but the curve is less than 25 degrees, clinicians typically just observe it, sometimes doing periodic X-rays, to check progression of spinal curvature as a child grows.

“Curves that measure 25 to 45 degrees in kids who are still growing are typically treated with a brace. The goal of the brace is to keep the curve from progressing during the remainder of the child’s growth. The brace is not expected to be able to straighten out the curve,” Li explains. Nor is bracing an effective approach to scoliosis after a person is done growing.

Although it’s important to discuss any restrictions with a child’s doctor, kids are generally encouraged and able to be active; and exercise regimen or physical therapy may be recommended as well for kids and adolescents with scoliosis.”Physical therapy is vitally important for children and teens with scoliosis. Physical therapy is used to strengthen the core muscles that reinforce posture, in order to increase flexibility and range of motion and to reduce pain,” according to NYU Langone Health. “Improving posture can also have a profound impact on a teen’s appearance and self-image.”

When it comes to addressing the progression of the scoliosis curve itself, however, clinicians generally point to bracing and surgery as proven mainstay options (with casting as well for some younger kids).

Fortunately, with a brace, kids can periodically remove it (at least sparingly), as needed, to play sports for example. “A brace is convenient; you can take it off for a bath or swimming or to get dressed up,” Rinsky says. “The idea is to wear it most of the day.”

When scoliosis is even more severe — especially when a curve exceeds 50 degrees — is when orthopedic surgeons say that surgical options are discussed. Those can include placing rods or performing spinal fusion — or fusing vertebrae together to straighten the curved spine, though the former is often preferred, if at all possible, while a child is still growing.

Beyond bracing or surgery, for young children sometimes casting is considered. This typically involves putting a cast around the child’s trunk while the child is under general anesthesia. A child may stay in a cast for months or sometimes even a year or more to correct a curve or at least keep it from getting worse. As the use of growing, or extendable, rods became more common — accommodating kids who still have room to grow in a way spinal fusion surgery can’t — casting was done less frequently. But given the limitations of extendable rods, there’s been renewed interest in doing more casting, Li says.

“We were really excited about implanting these rods,” she says, where otherwise in some cases kids would have to wear a cast for more than a year. “As we started implanting more of these rods, we figured out that when you go through the same scar every six months, then certainly there can be wound healing issues and issues with infection.”

But even magnetically controlled rods aren’t a magic bullet. “The more you use technology, the more you figure out flaws,” Li notes. For example, “the actuator for the portion of the rod that contains the magnet is pretty bulky; and you can’t bend that portion of the rod,” she says — something that often needs to be done to fit a child’s curved spine. If a rod isn’t contoured properly it can pull away from the spine and need to be replaced. Along those lines, there’s some indication that the increased complexity of the rods may perhaps contribute to their failure in some cases, as noted in research published last year in the journal Spine.

That’s not to say experts are turning their backs on the increasingly used technology. But with any spine surgery, including fusion, it’s worth discussing the strengths and limitations. “The risks of surgery are considerable because you are straightening the spine, and the spinal cord and nerves have gotten used to that position over a long period of time,” Rinsky says. Those can range from nerve damage to implant failure.

“In some cases, the magnetically controlled growing rods are still a great option,” Li says. “But I would say that in the patients between probably 18 months to probably 4 to 5 years, if they have scoliosis that is big enough to require treatment, many (clinicians) are doing casting.”

Rinksy adds that casting is done in a very small proportion of cases and it’s inconvenient for the patient, “but it is pretty effective in the young child with a fairly severe curve.”

Looking Ahead

For Kora, treatment with magnetically controlled growing rods has made all the difference; she’s not needed to undergo biannual surgeries, as she would have with traditional rods, or deal with the downtime after a surgical procedure as a result.

Rinsky expects Kora will need to undergo another procedure to install rods around the age of 10 that can be lengthened even farther, as she continues to grow. After, he says, she’ll probably have a spinal fusion procedure when she’s in her midteens — though that’s not an absolute foregone conclusion. “If we’re lucky — if we’re very lucky — then we’ll just take the rods out,” he says. “They will have done their work, and she will be OK.”

Either way, though, the outlook is positive for Kora, who wants to be a cheerleader when she gets a bit older and do “flips and tricks” after she’s done with the growing rods. Since being treated for scoliosis, Ali says her daughter has “been able to do so many things that we never would have thought she’d be able to do.”

