Scientific Collaboration, R&D in the U.K. at Risk If a No-Deal Brexit

Investment in innovation and research is considered an essential pillar of development, with companies and nations alike spending large amounts on finding new ways to boost performance and efficiency. Yet not all nations perform equally and some that lag behind in research and innovation can also be world leaders in technology and science.

A report produced by the Royal Society, an independent scientific academy in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth dedicated to the promotion of excellence in science, warns that a no-deal Brexit — the U.K. leaving the European Union without reaching a withdrawal agreement — will have negative consequences for science in the country and also impair cooperation in research between the country and the rest of the world.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but the separation has been thrown into chaos as British lawmakers have yet to agree on the departure process. Should the nation leave the EU without a deal, a fundamental change will happen when immigration will stall and access to know-how will become cumbersome, the report warns.

“The U.K. is a global leader in science because top home-grown and international scientists want to work here,” says Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, in the report, published in January 2019.

About 1 in 6 academic staff in the U.K.’s higher education institutions come from the EU. About 70 percent of academics researchers come from the United Kingdom, with the rest from the European bloc (17 percent) and outside of the bloc (12 percent). In addition, only half of all postgraduate researchers are British, with 15 percent coming from the EU and 35 from outside of the alliance.

“If the U.K. leaves without a deal … access to funding and networks that support work with brilliant scientists around the world will be lost and this will undermine the relationship between some of the strongest scientific collaborators,” say the authors of the report.

Among the U.K.’s top scientific collaborative partners in the EU are France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, and Ireland.

The EU is also one of the biggest funding sources for research in the bloc. According to estimates made by the League of European Research Universities, 15 percent of publicly funded research carried in the member countries stems from or is coordinated by the EU or by intergovernmental organizations, according to the Royal Society, the world’s oldest national scientific institution.

The United Kingdom contributed about $14.3 billion to the EU budget in 2016, according to most recent data published by the European Parliament. When it comes to research and development, the EU invests more in the U.K. than the country itself. The United Kingdom in 2016 spent about $2 billion on R&D, while the EU spent about $14.5 billion in the country, according to the data. Overall, 26 percent of the bloc’s budget goes into R&D, money that the UK will lose when it leaves the bloc on March 29.

While the U.K. contributed more money to the EU than it received throughout 2007-2013, its contribution to research, development and innovation in the bloc was lower than EU’s contribution to the same activities in the U.K. The United Kingdom contributed about $86.9 billion to the EU budget between 2007 and 2013, out of which about $6 billion went into R&I, while the bloc contributed only about $53 billion out of which $9.8 billion went into R&I.

When it comes to funding awarded on a competitive basis between 2007 and 2013, the United Kingdom received the second-largest amount of funding after Germany, getting about $7.7 billion out of a total pool of about $62 billion.

