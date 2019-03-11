SAIC to open office in Texas capital

Reston-based Science Applications International Corp. is establishing an office in Austin, Texas, to capitalize on the new home of the Army Futures Command in the Texas capital. The government contractor announced Saturday it will open…

Reston-based Science Applications International Corp. is establishing an office in Austin, Texas, to capitalize on the new home of the Army Futures Command in the Texas capital.

The government contractor announced Saturday it will open in Capital Factory, an Austin accelerator and coworking space, in a move the company said puts it inside one of the nation’s startup hotspots. It also puts SAIC next to the Army Futures Command, which has a presence at Capital Factory, and near the Armed Forces Reserve Center, which is already an SAIC customer through a pilot training initiative.

“The community at the Capital Factory expands our ecosystem of partners, which includes start-ups and established information technology market leaders,” Josh Jackson, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Solutions & Technology Group, said in a statement. “And the proximity to customers in Texas will allow us to rapidly solve problems together.”

Army officials describe the Futures…