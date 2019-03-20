SAIC taps former Raytheon exec to lead National Security Group

Amid corporate restructuring in the wake of CEO Tony Moraco’s pending retirement, Science Applications International Corp. has also tapped Michael LaRouche, a former Raytheon vice president, to lead its National Security Group. The move comes…

Amid corporate restructuring in the wake of CEO Tony Moraco’s pending retirement, Science Applications International Corp. has also tapped Michael LaRouche, a former Raytheon vice president, to lead its National Security Group.

The move comes a little more than a week after Moraco announced he would retire from the Reston government IT contractor July 31, naming current Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene as his successor.

LaRouche formerly led Raytheon’s Global Cyber Solutions, a $900 million business unit servicing commercial, intelligence, and defense customers. In his new role as general manager of the group, LaRouche will work with SAIC’s U.S. Air Force, intelligence and defense commands customers, officials said.

“Michael is a highly-accomplished leader with the technical acumen and customer knowledge to grow and enhance our national security business,” Keene said in a statement. “SAIC is delivering industry-leading innovation for critical programs in the space and…