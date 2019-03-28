Running a Marathon After Pregnancy: 4 Training Tips

Pregnancy, labor and delivery are marathons in their own right. They push the human body to its physical limits and, just like training for a road race, require appropriate recovery measures, including some that don’t…

Pregnancy, labor and delivery are marathons in their own right. They push the human body to its physical limits and, just like training for a road race, require appropriate recovery measures, including some that don’t adhere to the general rule that women are cleared to exercise at six weeks post-pregnancy. That’s especially true when your exercise regimen includes running 26.2 miles.

“Typically, by six weeks postpartum, someone that desires to start or return to running is ‘healed,'” says Dr. Julie M. Levitt, a mom, marathoner and OB-GYN with The Women’s Group of Northwestern in Chicago. The uterus is back to normal size, bleeding has ceased and the body’s tendons and ligaments have begun to return to a tight enough tone to keep injury risk low. During pregnancy, the hormonal changes promote joint laxity, which can make joints unstable and more prone to injury. However, becoming “healed” doesn’t necessarily equate to being “marathon ready,” she cautions. “When I see running hopefuls at their six-week postpartum visit, I have a detailed conversation with them to help them create a training strategy that is right for them.”

To craft an effective training plan, use these expert-backed considerations and guidelines to help carry you through marathon season as a new mom.

Be honest with and kind to yourself about where you’re starting. “The tendency after taking the pregnancy hiatus is to hit it hard,” Levitt says. “All of that pent-up impatience and inability to exert ourselves can bring us to a boil.” When beginning or resuming a running routine following pregnancy, it’s important to consider both your pre-pregnancy mileage and current overall activity levels as well as any complications that you may have experienced from pregnancy, labor or delivery.

For instance, cesarean sections — which occur in 32 percent of all U.S. deliveries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — can increase postpartum healing time and potentially compromise the ability of the core muscles to stabilize the spine and pelvis when running. And while some women are able to run or jog throughout their pregnancy, others, especially those with preeclampsia, anemia or cervical insufficiency, are not.

“The surprising thing is that if you continued to exercise, doing any cardio up to 34 to 36 weeks of pregnancy, you were likely in fairly decent shape going into your delivery and you will feel like you have lost less stamina, tone and conditioning when you start back at six weeks postpartum, compared to those who have had to take more time off,” Levitt says. “Admittedly, there are runners who continue running until they go into labor and only wait three to four weeks postpartum to start again. This can be done but has a greater chance of risk to tendon and ligament damage as well as challenge to the healing of your pelvic floor and bladder function. So proceed at your own risk.”

Levitt recommends that marathon-training moms start with simple jog intervals of as little as 30 seconds — working up to 30 minutes of continuous jogging at a low intensity. For example, even though 22-time marathoner Pam Nisevich Bede, a registered dietitian and medical manager of scientific and medical affairs for Abbott’s nutrition business, ran throughout most of her third pregnancy, she gave her body six weeks to recoup before running her first mile postpartum. That first week back at running, she ran a grand total of 5 miles. That slow approach allowed her to complete her sixth Boston marathon in 2018 three months after giving birth. She says the process went much smoother than it her first two pregnancies, when she quickly returned to her pre-pregnancy mileage and suffered stress fractures as a result.

While the American Council on Exercise recommends that general runners increase total distance or duration by no more than 10 percent per week, women running postpartum may need to progress more slowly, according to Jason Fitzgerald, a USA Track & Field certified coach, founder the online coaching company Strength Running and host of “The Strength Running” podcast. “For roughly three months after giving birth, all exercise should be relatively low intensity to avoid injury,” he says. Use “the talk test” as your guide: During all low-intensity runs, you should stick to a pace at which you are able to speak in full sentences without difficulty.

Specialize your nutritional approach. Nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamins B and D help new moms’ bodies recover — both from pregnancy and from running. However, in lactating moms, all of these nutrients are donated to the infant through breastmilk, says Nisevich Bede. According to the National Institutes of Health, breastfeeding comes with a metabolic cost of roughly 450 to 500 calories per day, along with large fluid losses.

To keep runners’ bodies well-nourished, Nisevich Bede recommends maintaining any prenatal nutritional supplementation while minimizing or avoiding any calorie-cutting measures unless advised by a physician who is familiar with your running routine. Also aim to drink at least 120 ounces of fluid per day to replace any water lost through breastfeeding and/or exercising. She also recommends postpartum runners consume at least 1 gram of protein per pound of their body weight per day to ensure their bodies have enough protein to recover from exercising even after supplying protein to their infant.

Repair diastasis recti with focused core exercises.To make room for an expectant mother’s growing uterus, the linea alba, the tissue that connects the left and right sections of the rectus abdominus (also known as the six pack) thins. As a result, the two sections become separated in what’s called diastasis recti. Diastasis recti exists in 45.4 and 32.6 percent of women six months and 12 months postpartum, respectively, according to a 2016 British Journal of Sports Medicine study. It effectively reduces the ability of the core to contract, stabilize the spine and protect the body from injury.

What’s more, women with diastasis recti commonly suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, such as stress urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, according to Levitt. By applying downward pressure to the pelvic floor, high-impact running (especially over long durations such as in marathon training) can worsen all of these symptoms.

Core training can help return proper function to the abdominals and pelvic floor, but core flexion (or bending) exercises such as crunches and sit-ups, as well as prone (stomach-down) exercises such as planks can put pressure on the linea alba to exacerbate diastasis recti. Perform core stabilization exercises such as glute bridges and pelvic tilts, making sure to draw up the pelvic floor rather than bearing down on it with each abdominal contraction and exhale. Your gynecologist can help evaluate you for diastasis recti while a certified postnatal fitness expert, physical therapist or pelvic physical therapist can help teach your proper core-training techniques that remove pressure on both the linea alba and pelvic floor.

Pay attention to anything abnormal. With each postpartum run, note how you feel and never dismiss symptoms as something that you should just push through. “It isn’t unusual to experience pelvic pressure or urinary leakage symptoms initially — especially if you start before the six-week postpartum mark — but if the symptoms continue beyond 10-weeks postpartum, there is a chance that you could need pelvic floor physical therapy and benefit from a slower return to high-impact exercise such as running.”

Cycling, exercising on the elliptical and climbing stairs are all low-impact cardio options. By placing minimal pressure on the pelvic floor, these exercises are ideal for women who are eager to return to running but who need to strengthen their pelvic floor before doing so.

What’s more, any alarming symptoms such as intense pain, bleeding or fainting merit an immediate consultation with your doctor, Fitzgerald says.

