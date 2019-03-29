202
Romania premier lauds benefits of new gas pipeline

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 10:13 am 03/29/2019 10:13am
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, shakes hands with Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister says a number of European countries need to diversify energy sources to lessen dependence on Russian gas.

Ahead of a meeting of Balkan leaders, Premier Viorica Dancila said a planned gas pipeline pumping Romanian gas from the Black Sea to Bulgaria, Hungary to Austria could provide “a new source … of gas for a series of European states who are heavily reliant on a unique foreign supplier.”

Many European countries rely on Russia for their gas.

Romania hosts a meeting of leaders from Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia Friday in a resort north of the Romanian capital as part of a regular initiative to foster cooperation.

Ahead of that meeting, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the Balkans should become “a motor of European development,” not “a warehouse.”

