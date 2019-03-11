Restaurateur’s venture into barbering starts this month in Ballston

Scott Parker is ready for his expansion beyond bars and restaurants. The owner of Don Tito, Roy Boys, Barley Mac and The G.O.A.T. is scheduled to open the Bearded Goat Barber on March 18 in…

The owner of Don Tito, Roy Boys, Barley Mac and The G.O.A.T. is scheduled to open the Bearded Goat Barber on March 18 in the Ballston Exchange at 4201 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. His co-founders are Jon Dodson and Eric Renfro, both of whom have barbering experience. Parker said customers can expect to get beard trims for $45.

Jamestown Properties LP is the landlord of the 1,200-square-foot barber salon. Operating costs for the venue, according to Parker, will be about $15,000 per month. Parker said the business is self-funded, though he declined to provide additional details.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur has expanded to other industries recently. He also co-owns Rosslyn’s Bash Boxing with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson. His next business will be a dog daycare and boarding. Parker is currently looking in Northern Virginia for a location.

While he is experimenting with other fields, Parker isn’t giving…