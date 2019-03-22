Report: Vox to be part of Apple’s subscription news service

Vox, D.C.-based Vox Media Inc.’s primary media property, has reportedly agreed to be part of Apple Inc.’s forthcoming news subscription service, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to announce an all-you-can-read news…

Vox, D.C.-based Vox Media Inc.’s primary media property, has reportedly agreed to be part of Apple Inc.’s forthcoming news subscription service, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to announce an all-you-can-read news subscription service that would cost consumers $10 per month, with Apple keeping half, and the remaining money split among the other publishers on the platform. The payouts would be based on how much time people spend reading stories from each outlet.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has faced stern pushback from traditional newspapers such as The Washington Post and The New York Times, whose CEO recently told Reuters that, “We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else.”

The Wall Street Journal has reportedly also signed onto the service, according to The New York Times.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says Vox Media’s other properties, including…