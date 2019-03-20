Report: Politico publisher Robert Allbritton launching new outlet covering tech

Robert Allbritton, publisher of Rosslyn-based Politico, is launching a new media venture informally known as “Techco,” NBC News reports. Techco — headed by Tim Grieve, who has served as vice president of news at McClatchy, editor-in-chief…

Techco — headed by Tim Grieve, who has served as vice president of news at McClatchy, editor-in-chief of the National Journal and managing editor of Politico — will aim to cover the technology industry in the same fashion as Politico covers politics, according to the report.

Grieve told NBC News the site will not just focus its coverage on conventional tech hubs such as San Francisco and Washington, D.C., but also regions across the world, stating, “There is no separate tech industry anymore. Every company is a tech company.”

Grieve didn’t offer NBC News any specifics on the company’s staff size or primary revenue model, but said the hope is for the operation to be “quite big” and rely on “a number of different revenue streams to support our work.”

Allbritton, who is also the executive chairman of D.C.-based private equity firm Perpetual Capital…