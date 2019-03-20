Report: National Law Enforcement Museum struggling to attract visitors

Establishing the National Law Enforcement Museum was a two-decade effort, but now — only five months removed from its grand opening — it appears the museum is struggling to attract visitors and facing a financial…

A Bloomberg report said the museum, which opened in October, is in danger of defaulting on some of the $103 million in bonds it borrowed in 2016. Museum spokeswoman Robyn Small said the museum has met its obligation on outstanding A and B bonds but did short pay a C bond.

In its first three months, the museum has only brought in about 15,000 people at $21.95 per adult, according to the Bloomberg report, adding the museum expected around 300,000 visitors in its first year.

“We attribute the underpayment to an over estimation of attendance during our first quarter,” Small said in an email. “Since that time, we have re-evaluated our attendance projections and made some internal organizational changes.”

The museum has let go 12 percent of its staff, and Executive…