Remine lays off 42, restructures leadership a month after raising $30M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 26, 2019 2:49 pm 03/26/2019 02:49pm
Despite closing a $30 million funding round just last month, Fairfax-based real estate data and analytics company Remine LLC has laid off 42 sales employees.

The company, which collects consumer and property data on a platform and sells it to multiple listing service database markets across the country, is doubling down on that business model, largely forgoing its revenue channel of agent direct sales.

Remine has agreements with 40 of the top MLS markets in the country, making its platform available to 825,000 of 1.3 million real estate agents and their clients. The funding round was predicated to help Remine be in all 50 top MLS markets by the end of the year, giving it access to 80-85 percent of the agents that use MLS data — a goal co-founder Mark Schacknies said is still very much in the cards.

“We’re positioning ourselves to be even more focused on the MLS enterprise channel,” said Schacknies, who has transitioned from the role of CFO to become CEO. “We had an incredible sales…

