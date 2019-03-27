REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

Starting around 20 years ago, Deb Goslin periodically began acting out her dreams while sleeping — something that most people physically can’t do. “I would find myself having these really visually intense nightmares,” recalls Goslin,…

Starting around 20 years ago, Deb Goslin periodically began acting out her dreams while sleeping — something that most people physically can’t do. “I would find myself having these really visually intense nightmares,” recalls Goslin, now 67, who lives in El Dorado Hills, California. “I would kick and I would scream” — and not in the way one might shriek when awake.

Her husband and bed partner, Bruce, found himself in the line of fire. “When she would have an episode, early on … I’d try to sleep the other way, because she beat the crap out of me a couple times,” he laughs. “Because she’s going down the street or a dark alley and there’s a guy with a knife coming at her, and so she’s starting to attack and she’s like hitting with both hands on my back and kicking.” In addition, she would sometimes make what seemed like “an attempt to scream but not really being able to do it, kind of like a guttural scream,” he recalls.

It didn’t happen that often — one or two times a month was a big deal, Deb said. And Bruce made adjustments like sleeping the other way. A self-described light sleeper, he’d quickly wake Deb when it was clear she was acting out a dream. But one night she kicked the couple’s cat that had been lying at her feet so hard it went flying and hit the wall four feet away. That led to an emergency vet visit in the middle of the night to make sure one of the cat’s hips hadn’t been dislocated. “It was pretty startling,” Deb says. “He ended up being OK — just super sore.” As her RBD episodes began to be more frequent, Deb — a former nurse practitioner who went on to work in pharmaceutical and tech industries and do business consulting before retiring last year — did some Google searches on her symptoms and eventually had a sleep study done that led to a diagnosis of REM sleep behavior disorder.

The neurological sleep disorder results in abnormal movements during dream sleep, says Dr. Mitchell Miglis, a clinical assistant professor in the department of neurology at Stanford University and a sleep medicine specialist at the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine, who diagnosed Deb.

“Normally during dreaming the muscles are paralyzed. This a natural physiological response from our brain that sends a signal to the muscles in our body to keep us from moving violently in our dreams. And in patients with REM sleep behavior disorder, there is an abnormality in the control centers that are responsible for that muscle paralysis,” Miglis explains. “We know now that the abnormality is in a specific area in the brain stem — an area called the pons … that leads to a release of that inhibition of the muscles and allows patients to act out their dreams — and sometimes violently.”

Although Bruce was able to shrug off the odd incidental pummeling from Deb before changing his sleep position, REM behavior disorder, or RBD, can present a real danger and be particularly frightening if the cause isn’t known. “Patients frequently can injure the bed partner either by punching, kicking (and) sometimes strangling,” Miglis says.

“The irony with this condition is the dreams the patients are having are usually dreams in which they are defending themselves or defending their spouse and they wake up actually punching their spouse,” he says. “Patients can jump out of bed. They can jump into things. Patients have jumped into nightstands and had pretty significant facial trauma from that. People can fall out of bed and have injuries from that.”

[See: 8 Steps to Fall Asleep Fast.]

An Early Sign of Parkinson’s Disease?

For all the drama that may occur when things go bump in the night because of RBD, and beyond the immediate threat to safety, the most significant implications of being diagnosed with the condition are generally what it may mean long-term.

Research indicates the vast majority of people with RBD go on to develop Parkinson’s disease (if it isn’t already present) or similar neurodegenerative conditions like dementia with Lewy bodies — collectively called synucleinopathies, or alpha-synucleinopathies. “The alpha-synucleinopathies are a handful of conditions, the most common of which is Parkinson’s disease, that result in the deposition of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the form of abnormal protein aggregates,” Miglis says. “And these protein aggregates get deposited in various parts of the brain including this area in the pons that leads to destruction of surrounding brain cells and causes much of the symptoms.”

A study following 1,280 patients who had idiopathic RBD — or RBD that was isolated in the sense that patients didn’t have symptoms of Parkinson’s or dementia at the time — found 73.5 percent went on to develop an overt neurodegenerative syndrome like Parkinson’s within a 12-year span. According to the study published in the journal Brain in February, which researchers described as the largest iRBD study ever performed, the so-called conversion rate from iRBD to an overt neurodegenerative syndrome was 6.3 percent per year. So 1 in every 13 people per year will develop one of these diseases, says lead study author Dr. Ronald Postuma, a neurologist and a clinical researcher at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. What’s more, experts note, the overall proportion of people with iRBD who develop neurodegenerative conditions only increases the longer patients are followed.

Because RBD is typically found in older adults — most commonly men over the age of 50 — some who are most advanced in age die before developing overt Parkinson’s. In other cases, Parkinson’s has already been diagnosed; and research shows it’s associated with more severe non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s — including early Parkinson’s — from increased frequency of hallucinations to daytime sleepiness and constipation.

For those with isolated RBD, however, it can provide an early window for intervention to manage the condition, which is associated with symptoms like tremor such as uncontrollable shaking of the hand, changes in speech and gait, and cognitive impairment.

Diagnosing RBD

Because of both immediate and long-term consequences associated with RBD, a correct diagnosis is essential. If you or a bed partner notice you’re reenacting dreams, or moving in violent ways while sleeping, experts recommend getting a sleep study done. If possible, visit an academic sleep medicine center where practitioners are skilled at diagnosing the condition.

A thorough health history, exam and sleep study can help to rule out — or in — other issues. Sometimes medication, like antidepressants, or the sleep disorder narcolepsy, or rarely even a stroke or multiple sclerosis that affects the same part of the brain involved in RBD may contribute. “In many cases the antidepressants are triggering the REM sleep behavior disorder that was already there. In other words, it just made you aware of something that you didn’t feel before,” Postuma says. “But in some cases it can be just a pure drug-caused RBD and then it goes away.”

It may also be determined that a person has another sleep disorder like sleep apnea. “We try to do a sleep study, because sometimes other conditions can be confused (for RBD),” says Dr. Beth Malow, director of the Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Division, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “So, for example, let’s say somebody has really bad sleep apnea, and they wake up from their sleep apnea, they may start moving around and arousing from sleep. And REM sleep actually is a time when apnea could be worse, because … we’re paralyzed during REM sleep, so we may not have the same level of muscle tone.”

[See: 10 Reasons You May Be Feeling Fatigued.]

Treatment and Safety Precautions

Frequently, Miglis notes RBD can be treated by simply taking the over-the-counter supplement melatonin, which has worked well to control Deb’s RBD. “I take 5 milligrams of melatonin every night and knock on wood, I haven’t kicked my husband or a cat lately, and I’ve ceased having those episodes,” she says.

In some cases, however, the medication clonazepam is prescribed. “Clonazepam actually quiets the muscles and seems to even act at the level of the brain to suppress REM behavior disorder,” Malow explains. However, experts say it’s important to discuss drug risks in advance, which for the benzodiazepine range from impaired memory and judgment to suicidal ideation.

For many, simply sleeping alone on a mattress on the floor away from the pointed corners of a nightstand or other furniture may be enough. Whether RBD is treated or not, it’s important to take safety precautions.

“As part of the conversation that we have with patients, (we) always want to counsel them on safety in the bedroom, because injuries are common both to the patient and to the bed partner,” Miglis says. “If the bed partner is staying in the bed, we always want to make sure that there’s maybe some physical barrier, like a large pillow in between them. And if it’s really violent, we would recommend that the person sleep in another bed (and) make sure there’s no weapons in the room.”

Planning for the Future

So far Deb has not been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But, with no known RBD to speak of, Bruce recently was. “We as a couple are pretty shocked by the fact that I have RBD and he’s been diagnosed as early-stage Parkinson’s,” Deb says.

Making accommodations, the couple recently moved into a single-story house where they now live in El Dorado Hills. It’s in a golfing community where they can stay active; physical activity has been shown to prevent and slow the progression of Parkinson’s. “We’re both going to be very, very active, both at our gym as well as golfing,” Deb says. She’s also enrolled in research Miglis is leading on RBD patients to evaluate potential risk factors that might indicate how quickly patients with iRBD will progress to a central nervous system synucleinopathy, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple system atrophy or dementia with Lewy bodies, he notes.

Generally speaking, studies on iRBD and associated neurodegenerative conditions aim to reveal more about the progression to these conditions. It’s hoped continued research will provide clues that make it possible to intervene earlier, andpossibly someday even before a patient has developed a condition like Parkinson’s.

[See: How to Practice Yoga When You Have Arthritis or Another Chronic Condition.]

Although it was difficult to have her risk for Parkinson’s confirmed with the diagnosis of RBD, Deb is emphatic that anyone who has similar dream sleep issues should get evaluated. “I can’t encourage people enough that if they have a partner, or themselves, they’re having difficulty with dramatic stuff going on in the middle of their sleep, they need to get checked out, because they not only could be harming themselves, but they could harm their partner.”

More from U.S. News

Can These New Devices Really Help You Sleep, Drug-Free?

7 Reasons You’re in a Bad Mood That Can Actually Be Serious

4 Subtle Signs of Depression in Men

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder originally appeared on usnews.com