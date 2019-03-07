Proposed Loudoun science museum receives $2.3M in state funding

Longtime plans to build a new regional science center in Loudoun County are gaining steam after the General Assembly allocated $2.3 million for the project in its fiscal 2020 budget. Developed in partnership with the…

Longtime plans to build a new regional science center in Loudoun County are gaining steam after the General Assembly allocated $2.3 million for the project in its fiscal 2020 budget.

Developed in partnership with the Fairfax-based Children’s Science Center, the new regional science center in Dulles will be an extension of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. It will be located at the Kincora mixed-use development by state Routes 28 and 7 in Dulles.

The project is expected to cost $70 million to build. Two-thirds of that estimate will come from public funding, with $15 million from Loudoun County and roughly $31 million from the state, which has placed the project on its capital project list. The remainder will be privately donated.

The initial $2.3 million from the General Assembly will be used to initiate the design of the science center.

“This partnership is a result of leaders from across the state who stepped up to make this dream a reality and found a smart solution…