Prepare for AP Exam Season With This One-Month Study Plan

You probably know it is best to plan ahead to study for AP exams, which are scheduled for early to mid-May, over a series of months. However, not all students prepare this far in advance for their AP exams, whether due to extenuating circumstances or issues like lack of motivation. If this applies to you, use the following study plan to get on track for AP exam season just one month before it starts.

Four weeks prior to your AP exam(s)

The four week mark is a good time for students to sit for a full-length AP practice test. The results of this practice test will reveal which areas require the most review while also exposing you to the pace and format of the exam that you will soon complete. Take honest inventory of the topics you lost points on and use your notes to reduce your review list later, revising your focus areas based on the frequency of each topic.

Based on the results of your first practice test, you should also develop a realistic and personalized study schedule for the remaining weeks. The length of your study sessions will depend on your availability, however, you should try to review one topic per day, for anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour.

Three weeks prior to your AP exam(s)

By the start of week three, you should have already successfully reviewed several topics. You may have also realized that some topics are especially challenging or too complex to be reviewed on one’s own. This is the ideal time to reach out to your AP instructor to request extra help. Your instructor may even have some after-school review sessions already scheduled; if so, take advantage of these sessions by arriving with a list of specific questions to ask.

If after-school review sessions do not align with your schedule, ask your instructor if there is another way to receive the help you need — by email or meeting in the mornings, perhaps. At the very least, your instructor should be able to point you toward helpful online resources or library books that could assist you in your AP exam studies.

Two weeks prior to your AP exam(s)

Consider taking another full-length practice test approximately two weeks before your scheduled AP test. This second practice test allows you to determine your study progress since the four-week mark, as well as gauge any time management improvements. Remember to mirror genuine testing conditions as closely as possible by using a timer and working in an appropriate location.

At the two-week mark, you should also continue with your independent review efforts, roughly 50-75% of which should be done. Approach your AP instructor again if more concerns arise.

One week prior to your AP exam(s)

With just one week remaining until your AP exam, you should drastically narrow down the number of concepts you are reviewing. Limit the scope of your studies to just three to five problematic or predominant themes known to appear on the AP test.

The last few days before your AP exam should primarily be dedicated to ensuring that you are well-rested and in control of stress that could adversely affect your test performance. Avoid reviewing any test content in the last day before your AP exam. Instead, prepare all the materials you will need during the test itself: No. 2 pencils, blue or black ink pens, an official form of ID, and an appropriate calculator (if applicable). Finally, make sure to set an alarm and get to bed early the night before your test.

To ensure successful AP review with just four weeks left, stick to a reasonable schedule and ask for help with due notice.

