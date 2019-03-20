Preakness bills miss Md. General Assembly’s ‘crossover’ deadline

The future of Pimlico Race Course remains cloudy after Maryland lawmakers failed to move forward on bills affecting the racetrack ahead of the General Assembly’s “crossover” milestone. A bill being pushed by Baltimore leaders to…

A bill being pushed by Baltimore leaders to create a workgroup to study financing options for a potential rebuild of Pimlico still has not gotten a committee vote. A bill sponsored on behalf of the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, to allow the company to use state bond money to turn Laurel Park into a “super track” also remains stuck in committee.

Monday night was the deadline for the Senate and House to send bills they intend to pass favorably to the opposite chamber. While it’s only a procedural deadline, a bill that has not crossed over yet has a far smaller chance of eventually passing. Now they will need go through extra legislative steps with the support of General Assembly leadership.

The House and Senate committees will continue to work to find a compromise, but they will need to do it fast.…