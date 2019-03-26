202
Potomac Paddle Pub is back for your booze cruise needs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 26, 2019 11:53 am 03/26/2019 11:53am
Batten down the hatches. Potomac Paddle Pub is entering its sophomore season.

The BYOB pedal cruise that departs from Georgetown Waterfront will relaunch Saturday for its spring-summer season. The 16-passenger boat with 10 cycle stations is propelled by a 6-foot wheel powered by passengers and a motor with a captain and two deck hands to help. Passengers sit on bike seats along a bar. For groups of 10 or more passengers, the boat has a furnished lounge area for those not paddling.

All the cruises are bring your own beer/wine and food but no hard liquor. Potomac Paddle Pub provides passengers with coolers and ice, per release.

The 90-minute cruise sets sail from Georgetown Waterfront at 3100 K St. NW and travels to Columbia Island Marine for a rest stop before continuing down the Potomac.

Potomac Paddle Pub is the brainchild of Arlington natives Jack Maher and Jack Walten, alumni of Yorktown High School.

Hours of operation are 3.p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.…

