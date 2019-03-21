Poll: Majority of Marylanders against spending millions to redo Pimlico

A recent poll of Maryland voters shows few support a plan to spend more than $400 million in taxpayer funds to rebuild Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Maryland Jockey Club funded the poll of…

A recent poll of Maryland voters shows few support a plan to spend more than $400 million in taxpayer funds to rebuild Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Maryland Jockey Club funded the poll of 817 registered voters and released it Wednesday — a day after the city filed a lawsuit in Baltimore City Circuit Court against Pimlico’s owners, the Stronach Group, to keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Stronach owns the Maryland Jockey Club.

It is the latest in an ongoing battle over the future of Pimlico after the Maryland Stadium Authority released a study in December that showed a redevelopment of Pimlico and its surrounding community would cost $424 million in public and private funding.

The Stronach Group has said it likely will move the Preakness Stakes to Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County after 2020. The Canadian-based owners have pumped millions into upgrades at the Laurel track and are planning to spend $80 million more as well as $40 million for a training center in nearby…