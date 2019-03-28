Pimlico owners call on Baltimore officials to withdraw lawsuit against company

Attorneys representing the Stronach Group sent a letter to Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis asking him to withdraw the city’s lawsuit seeking to take control of the Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes. The…

Attorneys representing the Stronach Group sent a letter to Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis asking him to withdraw the city’s lawsuit seeking to take control of the Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes.

The Maryland Jockey Club, a subsidiary of the Stronach Group that operates Pimlico and Laurel Park, accuses the city of filing its March 19 lawsuit as a tactic to gain a negotiating advantage, according to the letter written by attorneys Alan Rifkin and Arnold Weiner of Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC. The letter represents the latest episode in the public battle over the future of Pimlico and the Preakness, which the Stronach Group is seeking to move to Laurel.

State law pre-empts counties and Baltimore from taking actions related to the horse racing industry because the state government has exclusive authority, the attorneys wrote in their March 27 letter. They asked the city to withdraw its lawsuit or else risk facing potential legal sanctions for knowingly filing a lawsuit…