Peebles sued by partner on Fifth and Eye hotel

A D.C. real estate developer is suing Peebles Corp., several related entities and the D.C. government, alleging Peebles has unfairly replaced it as the certified business enterprise on the hotel and condo project at Fifth and Eye streets NW.

The Walker Group LLC, led by James “Skip” Walker, said it filed the suit in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday. It is seeking compensatory damages of $25 million and punitive damages of up to $100 million.

Walker says it worked on the project, slated to be an SLS Hotel and branded condominiums, for the past five years, but Walker says Peebles Corp. recently replaced the company with Legacy 5th & I Holdings LLC — a company controlled by Donahue Peebles III, son of Peebles CEO Donahue Peebles Jr.

Donahue Peebles III said Peebles Corp. never had an equity agreement with Walker Group and that his entity, Legacy 5th and I, came onto the project as the CBE partner because Walker was unable to perform its role. The younger Peebles, director of development…