Peebles pulling out of Fifth and Eye contract

Peebles Corp. notified the District on Monday that it was terminating its contract to develop the city-owned site at Fifth and Eye streets NW, putting the future of the long-delayed SLS Hotel and condo project in further jeopardy.

Attorneys for Peebles disclosed the developer’s termination during a hearing Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court regarding a lawsuit from its certified business enterprise partner, The Walker Group. Walker claims it was wrongly cut out of the Fifth and Eye deal and was seeking temporary restraining order to prevent Peebles from closing the land disposition deal with the city by April 1.

D.C. Superior Court Judge José Lopéz granted Walker the restraining order and scheduled another hearing April 11.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development rejected Peebles’ termination late Tuesday and requested it be retracted, according to Peebles attorney Paul Kiernan of Holland & Knight. Peebles responded that it would not retract its notice…