Park service moves cherry blossom peak bloom estimate

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 26, 2019 11:17 am 03/26/2019 11:17am
Imminent warm weather is causing the National Park Service to move the cherry blossom peak bloom date to April 1.

The National Park Service tweeted Tuesday morning the indicator tree is in full bloom and higher temperature forecasts this weekend foretell an earlier bloom date.

Peak bloom was initially forecasted for April 3-6. The National Cherry Blossom Festival started March 20 and runs through April 14.

The trees and the festival draw about 1.5 million guests over four weeks and generate about $100 million in economic activity for the District, according to Events D.C.

