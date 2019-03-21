202
Home » Latest News » Our new FedBiz reporter…

Our new FedBiz reporter knows how to capitalize on good fortune

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 21, 2019 3:07 pm 03/21/2019 03:07pm
Share

Tony Robbins once wrote, “The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck.”

In my case, I’m more inclined to tip my hat toward opportunity for the courtship that has landed me at Washington Business Journal, but nevertheless, it comes at a most fortuitous time for a government contracting reporter.

Federal acquisitions have always had their share of drama, but being able to cover the complete restructuring of the government’s IT infrastructure, workforce and approach to providing citizen services has gifted me more opportunity than any narrative-crafting reporter could ever ask for.

To meet this enviable situation head on, I aim to chronicle all that makes Washington’s business community so dynamic: the innovation, the competitiveness and the dedication to mission.

Coming to this publication at a time when all three elements are not only amplified, but also more aligned than they have ever been, gives me the opportunity to do something I’ve…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!