Our new FedBiz reporter knows how to capitalize on good fortune

Tony Robbins once wrote, “The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck.” In my case, I’m more inclined to tip my hat toward opportunity for the courtship that has landed me…

Tony Robbins once wrote, “The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck.”

In my case, I’m more inclined to tip my hat toward opportunity for the courtship that has landed me at Washington Business Journal, but nevertheless, it comes at a most fortuitous time for a government contracting reporter.

Federal acquisitions have always had their share of drama, but being able to cover the complete restructuring of the government’s IT infrastructure, workforce and approach to providing citizen services has gifted me more opportunity than any narrative-crafting reporter could ever ask for.

To meet this enviable situation head on, I aim to chronicle all that makes Washington’s business community so dynamic: the innovation, the competitiveness and the dedication to mission.

Coming to this publication at a time when all three elements are not only amplified, but also more aligned than they have ever been, gives me the opportunity to do something I’ve…