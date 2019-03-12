Osiris to be acquired by British medical device company for $660.5M

A British medical device manufacturing company plans to acquire Osiris Therapeutics Inc. for $660.5 million. Smith & Nephew plc will pay $19 per share for Osiris in the all-cash deal expected to close in the…

Smith & Nephew plc will pay $19 per share for Osiris in the all-cash deal expected to close in the second quarter. Columbia-based Osiris is coming off a tumultuous three-year period in which four CEOs left the company and several former executives faced criminal charges for fraud. Osiris develops products for wound care, orthopedics and sports medicine using stem cells.

London-based Smith & Nephew is paying a 37 percent premium from the 90-day weighted average stock price. Shares of Osiris were up less than 1 percent in trading Tuesday morning to $19.03.

Peter Friedl, chairman and co-founder of Osiris, said in a statement the deal is a “very good outcome” for shareholders and will help “take the business to the next level.”

“I am immensely proud of the business we have built from our research into advanced regenerative technologies,” Friedl said. “I believe Smith & Nephew is…